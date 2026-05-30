When Is Adhik Mass Purnima Vrat? Know Correct Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance And Why It Is Observed

Adhik Mass Purnima Vrat? | File

Adhik Maas Purnima Vrat is considered one of the most auspicious days during Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas. This extra lunar month is added to the Hindu calendar approximately every three years to align the lunar and solar calendars. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, Adhik Maas is regarded as highly sacred for spiritual practices, charity, prayers, and fasting. This year, the festival is set to be observed from Saturday, May 30, 2026.

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About Adhik Mass Purnima

Adhik Maas Purnima falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of this special month. Devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking prosperity, peace, and spiritual growth. The day is believed to multiply the benefits of prayers, religious rituals, and charitable acts performed during the month. This is the second full moon in the month of May. Charity and bathing hold special significance on this day. On Jyeshtha Adhik Purnima, Goddess Lakshmi and the Satyanarayan form of Lord Vishnu are worshipped.

Adhik Mass Purnima 2026: Date and Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 11:57 AM on May 30, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 02:14 PM on May 31, 2026

Udaya Vyapini Adhika Jyeshtha Purnima on Sunday, May 31, 2026

Shukla Purnima Moonrise on Adhika Jyeshtha Purnima Upavasa - 05:52 PM

Rituals

On Adhik Maas Purnima, devotees should wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes before beginning their worship. Visit the temples of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and perform the puja ritual in your home too. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on an asan and offer flowers, fruits, Tulsi leaves, incense, and lamps to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Bhagavad Gita verses, or other sacred hymns dedicated to the deity. Observe fasting throughout the day. Some devotees consume only fruits and milk, while others maintain a strict waterless fast.

Perform the act of charity and donation

Charity holds special importance on this occasion. Donating food, clothes, money, and essential items to the needy is believed to bring divine blessings and help remove obstacles from one's life. Feeding Brahmins and offering food to the poor are also common practices associated with the day.

Satyanarayan Katha

Satyanarayan Katha is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It emphasises the importance of keeping promises, practicing devotion, and expressing gratitude. The jatha comprises five chapters, which originated from the Skanda Purana. The katha is mostly recited during weddings, full moon days, or in an inauguration ceremony. Talking about the chapters, in the first chapter of the Satyanarayan katha, Lord Vishnu narrates the story to Narada Muni, explaining that this puja and fast relieve humanity.

The second chapter narrates the story of a woodcutter who \witnesses the Brahmin performing the Satyanarayan Puja. He decides to follow the same thing, performs it with devotion, and is rewarded with great prosperity. The third chapter revolves around a wealthy man who takes a vow to perform puja if he is blessed with a child. He then gets blessed with a child, but he forgets to perform a puja. As a result, he and his son-in-law are falsely imprisoned and robbed due to their neglect.

In chapter four, the merchant's wife performs puja and prays to Lord Vishnu. The deity gets pleased, which results in freeing the man and restoring their wealth. In chapter five, Maharishi explains that whoever faithfully performs this puja will be freed from earthly sorrow and attain salvation.