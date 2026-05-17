Adhik Maas 2026: Know Dates, Rituals & Spiritual Significance Behind This Additional Month In Hindu Calendar |

Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas or Mal Maas, is considered one of the most spiritually significant periods in the Hindu calendar. Unlike regular months, Adhik Maas is an additional lunar month that is inserted every few years to balance the lunar calendar with the solar year.

The sacred month is dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu and is regarded as highly auspicious for prayers, charity, meditation and spiritual growth. While major celebrations and materialistic activities are generally avoided during this period, devotees focus on devotion, self-reflection and religious practices.

What Is Adhik Maas?

Adhik Maas is an intercalary or extra month added to the Hindu lunar calendar approximately once every 32 months - 33 months. Since the lunar calendar is shorter than the solar calendar by around 11 days every year, this additional month helps align both calendars and maintain the proper timing of festivals and seasons.

The month is known by several names including Adhik Maas, Mala Maas and Purushottam Maas. Among these, “Purushottam Maas” is considered the most spiritually revered because the month is associated with Lord Vishnu, also known as Purushottam.

In 2026, Adhik Maas falls during the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, resulting in a rare 13-month lunar year.

Adhik Maas 2026: Date And Timings

Start Date: May 17, 2026 (Krishna Paksha)

End Date: June 15, 2026 (Amavasya)

During this period, devotees across India observe special prayers, fasting rituals and religious activities dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Spiritual Significance Of Adhik Maas

According to Hindu beliefs, Adhik Maas is considered highly powerful for spiritual cleansing and devotion. It is believed that prayers, donations and religious activities performed during this month bring multiplied blessings and positive karma.

Devotees often spend the month reading sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita and Vishnu Purana, chanting Vishnu mantras, observing fasts and participating in charitable acts. The period is also viewed as ideal for meditation, self-discipline and introspection rather than material celebrations.

Because of its deeply spiritual nature, traditional auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, housewarming functions, engagements and major purchases are usually avoided during Adhik Maas. Instead, the focus remains on religious observances and inner growth.