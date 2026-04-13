When Is Varuthini Ekadashi 2026? Know Correct Date, Significance, Muhurat & More About The Festival

Varuthini Ekadashi |

Varuthini Ekadashi is the first Ekadashi of the Vaisakh month which holds special significance in Hindu tradition. The auspicious day which falls on the Ekadashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaisakh is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that observing this fast brings rewards equivalent to those of intense penance. Keep on reading to know more about this vrat and its significance.

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About Varuthini Ekadashi

On Varuthini Ekadashi devotees typically observe a strict fast, refraining from grains and certain foods, and instead consuming fruits, milk and sattvic meals. Many also observe nirjala fast, avoiding even water, depending on their capacity and devotion. Visit Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple to seek deities' blessings.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, Varuthini Ekadashi will be observed on Monday, April 13, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 01:16 AM on Apr 13, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:08 AM on Apr 14, 2026

On Apr 14, Parana Time - 06:54 AM to 08:26 AM

On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment - 06:54 AM

Varuthini Ekadashi vrat katha

Varuthini Ekadashi vrat katha narrates the story of righteous King Mandhata who was meditating in the forest. His life gets in danger when the wild bear attacked the king and started eating his foot. Despite extreme pain, the king did not lose faith and neither get angry. He prayed Lord Vishnu to save him. Seeing his faith and devotion, Lord Vishnu appeared in front of the king, killed the bear and saved him. The deity advised the king to observe Varuthini Ekadashi, worship the Boar form of God in Mathura to regain his leg. The king followed god's instructions and his body was restored to normal and he achieved salvation.

Varuthini Ekadashi rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early in the morning and take a bath in a holy river. Visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple, and also worship Tulsi. Worshipping Tulsi on this day brings prosperity and happiness.