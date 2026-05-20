When Is Varada Chaturthi 2026? Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Katha, Significance & More

Varada Chaturthi | Canva

Varada Chaturthi is an auspicious occasion in the Hindu religion which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Varada Chaturthi is also known as Varada Vinayak Chaturthi and is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The word Varada translates to “bestower of boons” or “giver of blessings.” On this day, devotees observe a fast and perform a special puja ritual to seek wisdom, mental clarity, and the fulfilment of righteous desires.

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About Varada Chaturthi

Varada Chaturthi, also called Varada Vinayak Chaturthi, falls on the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi (fourth day of the waxing moon) in the Hindu month of Magha according to the Amavasyant calendar followed in many parts of India. On this day, worshippers offer Durva grass (21 blades), yellow and red flowers, jaggery, coconut, and modaks to Lord Ganesha.

Significance

The word “Varada” means “one who grants boons.” On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha to seek blessings for happiness, prosperity, wisdom, and success. It is believed that observing the fast and offering sincere prayers helps remove obstacles from life and fulfils wishes.

Many devotees keep a day-long fast and break it only after offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Special offerings like modaks, laddoos, durva grass, and red flowers are presented to the deity.

Lord Ganesha with his wives Riddhi and Siddhi | X

Varada Chaturthi 2026 muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Chaturthi Madhyahna Muhurat - 10:49 AM to 11:06 AM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 02:18 PM on May 19, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 11:06 AM on May 20, 2026

Rituals

Varada Chaturthi rituals begin early in the morning with devotees taking a holy bath and cleaning the house and puja area. Place an idol or image of Lord Ganesha and decorate it with flowers, sandalwood paste, and durva grass. Devotees observe a fast and offer modaks, laddoos, coconut, and fruits to the deity.

Special prayers, aarti, and the Varada Chaturthi Vrat Katha are recited to seek blessings for prosperity and an obstacle-free life. Many devotees chant Ganesh mantras throughout the day. The fast is usually broken after evening prayers and moon sighting, depending on regional traditions and customs followed by families.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha blessed devotees who worshipped him with devotion on this sacred Chaturthi. The vrat katha highlights the importance of faith, discipline, and honesty.