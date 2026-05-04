When Is Ekdanta Sankasthi In 2026? Know Correct Date, Muhurat And Significance Of The Day Dedicated To Lord Ganesha

Ekdanta Sankasthi | Canva

Lord Ganesha devotees across India observe Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi with deep faith and devotion. The festival is dedicated to one of Lord Ganesha’s most revered forms, Ekdanta, symbolising wisdom, sacrifice, and strength. The day falls on the Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of every month. When this fast falls on Tuesday, it is specifically called Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi.

About Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi

The Chaturthi Tithi is considered highly auspicious, and devotees observe a strict fast throughout the day. The fast is broken only after sighting the moon and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. The moonrise time is known as Chandrodaya Muhurat. On this day, the Ekdanta form of Lord Ganesha is worshipped, in which he is considered the destroyer of obstacles in his single-tusked form.

Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be observed on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 05:24 AM on May 05, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 07:51 AM on May 06, 2026

Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi on Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 09:41 PM

Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi | X/ @Ayudhika1310

Significance

Ekdanta Sankashti Chaturthi holds special significance as it is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day helps remove obstacles, brings prosperity, and grants wisdom. The form “Ekdanta” refers to Lord Ganesha having a single tusk, symbolising his sacrifice for writing the Mahabharata and his ability to overcome duality in life.

Rituals

On this day, devotees begin the day with early morning prayers, followed by fasting and recitation of Ganesha mantras such as “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah.” or the Vakratunda Mahakaya mantra. In the evening, after moonrise, rituals are performed with offerings of modaks, laddus, yellow flowers, and durva grass, which are considered highly dear to Lord Ganesha. Devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Ganesha and witness special pujas and aarti ceremonies.