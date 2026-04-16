When Is Vaishakh Amavasya 2026? Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Significance & More

Vaishakh Amavasya | Canva

Vaishakha Amavasya is the sacred moon day which falls in the Hindu month of Vaishakh. The month of Vaishakh, which usually falls between April and May, is considered highly revered for ancestral worship and to seek blessings from them for peace and prosperity in life. However, this year there is some confusion regarding the date of Vaishakh Amavasya. Let's find out when Vaishakh Amavasya is and what the auspicious time is for bathing and donating on this day.

About Vaishakh Amavasya

Vaishakh Amavasya holds deep spiritual importance, especially for honouring ancestors. It is believed that performing rituals like Shraddha and Tarpan on this day helps bring peace to departed souls and removes ancestral doshas. Many devotees also take holy dips in sacred rivers like the Ganga River, as it is said to cleanse sins and bring blessings. On this day, devotees should donate items like food, clothes, and money to Brahmins.

Vaishakh Amavasya 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the sacred day will be observed on April 17, 2026.

Vaishakha, Krishna Amavasya

Begins - 08:11 PM, April 16

Ends - 05:21 PM, April 17

Rituals

On this day of Vaishakh Amavasya, one should awake early in the morning and take a bath. If possible, bathe in a holy river. If bathing in a holy river is not possible, you can bathe at home by mixing Ganga water with the water. Wear neat and clean clothes and offer water to Lord Sun. Devotees should perform Tarpan to the ancestors on this day.

What is Tarpan?

Tarpan is a sacred ritual in which water is offered to departed ancestors, often mixed with sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass. It is typically performed near a river, pond, or another holy water source while reciting specific mantras. The term “Tarpan” comes from the Sanskrit word “Trup,” meaning to satisfy or please. This ritual symbolises honoring ancestors and fulfilling their spiritual needs, with the belief that it brings their blessings and goodwill to future generations.