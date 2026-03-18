When Is Chaitra Amavasya 2026? Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Significance & More

When Is Chaitra Amavasya 2026? |

Chaitra Amavasya is one of the auspicious times in Hindu religion which falls every year in the month of Chaitra. Chaitra Amavasya is also known as the new moon day and is revered for honouring ancestors. The day is observed across India, particularly in regions following the North Indian Purnimant calendar. Chaitra Amavasya marks the end of winter and is considered the most important day to satisfy the ancestors and remove negativity from life. Keep on reading to know about the correct date, significance, and more.

About Chaitra Amavasya

Chaitra Amavasya or the new moon day is popularly known as Bhootri Amavasya or Bhutdi Amavasya. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day brings desired results and prosperity to life. The new moon day is dedicated to ancestors. During this time, people should pay homage to their ancestors (pitru) and perform Tarpan, Shraddh, and Pind Daan.

Chaitra Amavasya 2026 Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Chaitra Amavasya will fall on Thursday, March 19.

Chaitra, Krishna Amavasya

Begins - 08:25 AM, March 18

Ends - 06:52 AM, March 19

Chaitra Amavasya significance

Chaitra Amavasya marks the new moon day in the Hindu month of Chaitra and holds deep spiritual importance. On this day, devotees should observe fasts, perform rituals, and offer prayers for ancestors’ peace. The day is believed to cleanse negative energies, bring prosperity, and mark a spiritually powerful time for new beginnings and inner reflection.

Chaitra Amavasya: Rituals

Chaitra Amavasya is observed with several traditional rituals. On this day, devotees wake early, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes to purify themselves. Offer prayers and perform Pitra Tarpan to honour ancestors to seek their blessings.

Light lamps and offer sesame seeds, black sesame, and water to sacred rivers. Charity is one of the most important things that people shouldn't miss doing. On this day, feed the poor and donate essentials to the poor and Brahmin. The rituals are believed to remove negative energies, bring spiritual merit, and invite prosperity and peace into one’s life.