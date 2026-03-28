When Is The Last Ekadashi Of March 2026? Kamada Ekadashi Date, Muhurat, Vrat Katha & Significance

Lord Vishnu | X/ @Krishnavallabhi

Ekadashi Vrat is one of the auspicious Hindu fasts which is dedicated to Vishnu. The vrat falls twice every month, and Kamada Ekadashi is the last Ekadashi Vrat of March 2026. Kamada Ekadashi falls in the month of Chaitra. This month also marks the Hindu New Year. Keep on reading to know about this month's last Ekadashi, spiritual benefits, story and more.

About Kamada Ekadashi

Kamada Ekadashi falls every year on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra (March–April). It is the first Ekadashi after the Chaitra Navaratri, the Hindu lunar New Year. Lord Vishnu is considered as the preserver of the universe, and it is believed that worshipping the deity, especially on Ekadashis, is highly auspicious and brings spiritual benefits.

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Kamada Ekadashi: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Kamada Ekadashi will be observed on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 08:45 AM on March 28, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:46 AM on March 29, 2026

On March 30, Parana Time - 06:07 AM to 07:09 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 07:09 AM

Kamada Ekadashi: Significance

Kamada Ekadashi is a significant Hindu observance on which day devotees observe a strict fast, offer prayers, and recite the vrat katha to seek forgiveness for sins and fulfil desires. According to scriptures, observing this vrat can absolve even severe wrongdoings and bring peace and prosperity. It is believed that sincere worship on this day grants spiritual growth and liberation. Devotees should also visit temples on this day to seek Lord Vishnu's blessing. Chant Vishnu mantras, and engage in charitable acts to earn divine blessings.

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Kamada Ekadashi: Vrat Katha

According to legends, once upon a time, there was a King Pundarika who lived in a prosperous city of Ratnapura. One day, a Gandharv (celestial singer) named Lalit and his dancer wife Lalita were performing in the court, but he became distracted thinking about her absence. This caused him to lose the rhythm of his song. The enraged king cursed Lalit to become a ferocious cannibalistic demon.

His wife wandered with her monstrous husband in hope, searching for a cure. She eventually met a sage named Shringi, who advised her to observe the fast of Kamada Ekadashi to atone for her husband’s sins. Lalita observed the fast with complete rituals and devotion, and because of her devotion, her husband was freed from the demonic curse and turned to his original form.