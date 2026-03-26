Colombo’s Mayurapathy Sri Bhadrakali Amman Temple Glows As Sunlight Illuminates Goddess Idol

Mayurapathy Sri Bhadrakali Amman Temple |

India is home to many temples with different architecture and stories around them. There is one temple that features a stunning daily phenomenon where sunlight illuminates the inner sanctum and the idol of Goddess Bhadrakali. However, this temple is not situated in India but in a neighbouring island country, Sri Lanka. Seems interesting to you? Keep on reading to know about this temple, architecture, history, and much more.

About Mayurapathy Sri Bhadrakali Amman Temple

Mayurapathy Sri Bhadrakali Amman Temple is located in the heart of Colombo, and the temple is dedicated to Goddess Bhadrakali. The goddess is believed to be a powerful form of Goddess Durga, associated with protection and strength. The shrine is known not only for its religious significance but also for its intricate Dravidian-style architecture, colourful gopuram, and detailed carvings that reflect South Indian temple traditions.

The sunrays illuminate Goddess Bhadrakali idol in Mayurapathy Sri Bhadrakali Amman Temple

Mayurapathy Sri Bhadrakali Amman Temple is a highly revered and ancient shrine. What really makes it different from other temples is the temple's architecture. The inner sanctum of Mayurapathy Sri Bhadrakali Amman Temple in Colombo offers a striking blend of devotion and architectural brilliance. At certain moments of the day, sunlight filters through the temple’s dome, casting a soft, golden glow on the intricately carved granite idol of Goddess Bhadrakali. This natural illumination enhances the sanctity of the space, creating a serene and almost otherworldly atmosphere for devotees.

Dravidian-style architecture

The temple, located in Colombo’s Mayura Place, Havelock Road, was established in the late 19th century by Indian Chettiar merchants and is a fine example of traditional Dravidian-style architecture. Its towering gopuram is adorned with vividly coloured sculptures depicting various deities, mythological figures, and symbolic motifs. These detailed carvings not only add visual grandeur but also narrate stories rooted in Hindu mythology, making the temple both a spiritual and cultural landmark.

The granite idol of Goddess Bhadrakali stands as the focal point of worship, exuding power and grace. The inner sanctum's carved idol of Goddess Bhadrakali is made of granite, a high-quality, durable igneous rock that typically contains quartz, feldspar, and mica. This stone is chosen for its longevity and ability to hold intricate, detailed sculptures over time.