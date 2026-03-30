When Is Som Pradosh Vrat? Check Exact Date, Puja Muhurat & Time

Som Pradosh Vrat |

Som Pradosh Vrat is considered one of the most sacred fasting days, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It falls on the Trayodashi (13th day) of the lunar fortnight when it coincides with a Monday, making it especially auspicious for devotees seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Let us learn in detail about its religious significance and more about this auspicious day.

Lord Shiva | X/ @Jayalko1

Som Pradosh Vrat

Som Pradosh Vrat generally occurs twice a month. Mostly, Pradosh Vrat falls on Mondays, but if the Pradosh Vrat falls on Tuesday, it is known as Mangal Pradosh or Bhaum Pradosh. This Pradosh fast, falling on Tuesday, is believed to bring all auspiciousness to life. It is believed that observing this fast brings happiness and prosperity.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, Som Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Day Pradosha Time - 06:20 PM to 08:41 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 07:09 AM on Mar 30, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 06:55 AM on Mar 31, 2026

Soma Shukla Pradosha Vrat on Monday, March 30, 2026

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 06:20 PM to 08:41 PM

Significance

Som Pradosh Vrat holds immense significance as it is believed to remove obstacles, bring peace, and fulfil wishes. Married couples observe this vrat for harmony in relationships, while unmarried devotees can also observe this fast to seek suitable partners. The day is also believed to cleanse past karmas and move towards inner balance.

Rituals to perform

Devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati should wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. Visit Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temples and recite Pradosh Katha, Om Namah Shivaya mantra, and also recite Shiv Puran. Perform puja rituals at home and end your puja by performing aarti.