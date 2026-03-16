When Is Som Pradosh Vrat 2026? Know Correct Date, Muhurat & Significance

Som Pradosh Vrat 2026 | Photo Credit: Canva

Som Pradosh Vrat is an auspicious day in the Hindu religion which falls on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Chaitra. This vrat is mostly observed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Som Pradosh Vrat is also known as Pradosham in South India. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 |

About Som Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat occurs twice in a lunar month, once during Krishna Paksha and once during Shukla Paksha. Both Pradosh vrats fall on Trayodashi Tithi. However, this year in the month of March, this vrat falls thrice, which makes it a little more noteworthy for Shiva devotees. When Pradosham day falls on Monday, it is known as Som Pradosh or Som Pradosha.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, this year Som Pradosh Vrat falls on Monday, March 16.

Day Pradosha Time - 06:19 PM to 08:42 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 09:40 AM on Mar 16, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 09:23 AM on Mar 17, 2026

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 06:19 PM to 08:42 PM

Lord Shiva mantra and meaning

On this day, devotees should recite ॐ नमः शिवाय (Om Namah Shivaya) mantra. This mantra means "I bow to Shiva" or "I bow to the supreme inner self."

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

On this auspicious day, devotees fast and perform special evening prayers during the Pradosh period, believed to be highly auspicious for seeking Shiva’s blessings. The vrat is said to help remove obstacles, reduce negative karma, and bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Devotees should visit Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temples, chant Shiva mantras, and offer milk, bilva leaves, and fruits to the deity, praying for health, harmony, and fulfilment of wishes.