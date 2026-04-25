When Is Sita Navami In 2026? Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Spiritual Meaning & More

Sita Navami |

Sita Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival which is dedicated to Goddess Sita. It is celebrated on the ninth day of the bright fortnight of the month of Vaishakh. On this day, married women keep fast on Sita Navami day and pray to seek long lives for their husbands. This day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita; it is believed that Goddess Sita was born in Pushya Nakshatra.

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About Sita Navami

Goddess Sita is also known as Janaki as she was the adopted daughter of King Janaka of Mithila. According to legends, the King of Mithila, Janaka, found a baby girl in a golden casket when he was ploughing the land to conduct a Yajna. A ploughed land is called Sita; hence King Janaka named the baby girl Sita. The Goddess represents an avatar of Goddess Lakshmi.

Sita Navami 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Sita Navami will be celebrated on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Sita Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:07 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 07:21 PM on Apr 24, 2026

Navami Tithi Ends - 06:27 PM on Apr 25, 2026

Sita Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 10:52 AM to 01:22 PM

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Significance

Sita Navami marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, the consort of Lord Rama. The goddess is revered as a symbol of purity, devotion, strength, and sacrifice. According to the Ramayana, Sita, who was discovered by King Janaka, is considered an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi.

The day holds special importance for married women, who pray for the well-being and long life of their husbands and for a harmonious married life. Devotees also seek blessings for patience, resilience, and righteousness, qualities that Sita embodied throughout her life.

Rituals

On Sita Navami, devotees should wake up early, take a holy bath, and observe fasts. Idols or images of Goddess Sita along with Lord Rama are worshipped at home and in temples. Special pujas are performed with offerings of fruits, flowers, sweets, and sacred items.

Recite verses or read passages from the Ramayana, especially episodes related to Sita’s birth and life. Organise Bhajans and kirtans in temples. Perform charity, including donation of food, clothes, or essentials to the needy, which is considered highly auspicious on this day.