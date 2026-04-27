When Is Siddhilakshmi Jayanti In 2026? Know Correct Date, Significance, Muhurat & More

Siddhilakshmi Jayanti |

Siddhilakshmi Jayanti is an auspicious festival which is celebrated on Monday, April 27, 2026. The festival coincides with the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakh month. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Siddhi Lakshmi, who is considered a powerful manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi and is believed to bestow success, prosperity, and spiritual fulfilment.

About Siddhilakshmi Jayanti

Siddhilakshmi Jayanti is a sacred occasion dedicated to Goddess Siddhilakshmi, a divine form of Goddess Lakshmi believed to grant success, prosperity, and spiritual fulfilment. Devotees across India mark the day with devotion, rituals, and prayers, seeking blessings for wealth, wisdom, and success.

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Siddhilakshmi Jayanti 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Siddhilakshmi will be observed on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 06:06 PM on Apr 26, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:15 PM on Apr 27, 2026

Significance

The significance of Siddhilakshmi Jayanti lies in its spiritual symbolism. Goddess Siddhilakshmi represents the power to achieve “siddhi” or success in both material and spiritual pursuits. Worshipping her is believed to remove obstacles, enhance focus, and attract positive energy. Many devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, and offer flowers, sweets, and incense as part of the rituals.

Rituals

On this day, temples dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi witness special prayers and gatherings. Devotees also perform Lakshmi puja at home, recite Goddess Lakshmi's sacred texts, and engage in acts of charity, which are considered highly meritorious. Lighting diyas and maintaining a clean, peaceful environment are also integral to the observance.

Observe fast

Spiritually, Siddhilakshmi represents the removal of obstacles and the attainment of success through wisdom and devotion. Observing fasts, offering prayers, and chanting Lakshmi mantras on this day is said to purify the mind, attract positive energy, and create conditions for prosperity and harmony.

Siddhilakshmi Vrat Katha

Once upon a time, in a small village lived a Brahmin named Dhanpal, who was very intelligent and had immense knowledge. But despite such knowledge, his life was very difficult. His family often went to bed hungry, and any new venture he undertook was always hampered by one obstacle or another. One night, Dhanpal had a vision of Goddess Siddhi Lakshmi in his dream. The Goddess revealed her glory to him and showed him how to worship her. He followed the rituals and worshipped the deity, and Dhanpal's poverty was eradicated. There was no shortage of wealth in his home, and stability and peace came into his life.