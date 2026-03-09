When Is Sheetala Ashtami 2026? Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About Basoda

Sheetala Ashtami 2026 | Photo Credit: @drikpanchang

Sheetala Ashtami is one of the most auspicious fasts in the Hindu religion, which is observed on the seventh day of the dark fortnight of the Chaitra month. The festival of Sheetala Ashtami is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala. According to legend, worshipping Goddess Sheetala, especially on this day, protects one against diseases like smallpox and skin diseases, and also brings happiness and prosperity to the family.

About Sheetala Saptami

Sheetala Ashtami or Sheetala Ashtami Vrat is primarily observed in Northern and Western states of India, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana and Punjab. Sheetala Saptami is also known as Basoda Puja. The name Sheetala is a Sanskrit word which means "the one who cools."

Who is Goddess Sheetala?

Goddess Sheetala is the Hindu deity who cures diseases like smallpox or chickenpox, as per the Hindu beliefs. According to Skanda Purana, Goddess Sheetala’s Vahana (vehicle) is a donkey and she holds a long-handled brush in one hand.

Sheetala Ashtami 2026: Date and Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, in 2026, the day will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10.

Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat - 06:20 AM to 06:19 PM

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 01:54 AM on Mar 11, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 04:19 AM on Mar 12, 2026

Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat - 06:19 AM to 06:19 PM

Rituals to follow on Sheetala Ashtami

On this day, devotees should wake up early and visit the Goddess Sheetala temple. Devotees who observe Sheetala Saptami Vrat should prepare the meal before Ashtami. The meal should include food made of jaggery, gujhiya, gulgule, etc. After that, perform the ritual in the early morning and offer these foods to the deity and end your puja by performing Goddess Sheetala Mata aarti.