When Is Saint George’s Day 2026? All About Catalonia’s Sant Jordi Festival

Saint George’s Day |

Saint George’s Day, known as Sant Jordi in Catalonia, will be celebrated on April 23, 2026. The festival will be observed on the same date every year. This iconic festival is one of the most important cultural celebrations in the Spanish region of Catalonia, blending romance, literature, and tradition.

About Saint George's Day

Every year, many people across England celebrate the country's patron saint, St George. St George’s Day is the feast day of Saint George and the national day of England. The day commemorates St George, a Roman soldier who died for his Christian faith in 303 AD.

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Who was Saint George?

Saint George was a Roman soldier who became one of the most venerated saints in Christianity. Called the Diada de Sant Jordi, the day honours Saint George, the patron saint of Catalonia. The festival has roots in medieval legends, particularly the story of Saint George slaying a dragon to save a princess. According to legend, a rose bloomed from the dragon’s blood, which became a symbol of love and bravery. There is another story related to Saint George that, as a member of the Praetorian Guard for Emperor Diocletian, he was executed for refusing to renounce his faith during the Diocletian Persecution.

Saint George | Wikipedia

Significance

Today, Sant Jordi is often described as Catalonia’s version of Valentine’s Day. It is also linked to World Book Day, making it a celebration of both love and literature. Traditionally, men gifted women roses and women gave books to men, but in modern times, people exchange both regardless of gender. That is why the day is also called Day of Books and Roses.

Celebration

On this day, cities like Barcelona transform into vibrant open-air markets filled with book stalls and flower vendors. Streets are lined with authors signing books, cultural performances, and public celebrations. The atmosphere reflects a deep appreciation for literature, art, and relationships.