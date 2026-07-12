When Is Rohini Vrat 2026? Here's To Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Significance And More

When Is Rohini Vrat 2026? |

Rohini Vrat is observed every month and is dedicated to Lord Vasupujya Swami. It is a Hindu and Jain fasting ritual that is observed primarily by women in order to seek blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands and families. The auspicious day is celebrated on the occasion when Rohini Nakshatra, the fourth lunar constellation, dominates after sunrise. The vrat is thought to provide prosperity, joy, and alleviation from problems, especially concerning the welfare of the family and the health of the husband.

Rohini Vrat 2026 date and significance

According to Drik Panchang, in 2026, the festival will be observed on Sunday, July 12. The festival is observed 12 times a year whenever the Rohini Nakshatra appears. The fast begins at sunrise and is strictly broken only when the subsequent Margashirsha Nakshatra rises in the sky.

What is Rohini Vrat?

Rohini Vrat is one of the twenty-seven Nakshatras in the Jain and Hindu calendar. Rohini fasting is observed on the day of Rohini Nakshatra, which prevails after sunrise. It is believed that devotees who keep this fast get rid of all obstacles and poverty. Rohini has twelve fasting days each year. Typically, Rohini Vrat is maintained for a continuous period of three, five, or seven years. The fast begins with the sunrise of Rohini Nakshatra and ends with the rise of the Margashirsha Nakshatra.

Lord Vasupujya mantra

The primary mantra associated with Lord Vasupujya, the twelfth Tirthankara in Jainism, is "Om Hrim Shrim Vasupujya Jinendraaya Namah". This mantra is used to invoke and pay reverence to Lord Vasupujya, seeking his blessings and guidance on the path to liberation.

Rohini Vrat rituals

Rohini Vrat is observed by Jain devotees with deep faith and devotion for spiritual purification and self-discipline. The day begins with an early morning bath, followed by prayers and the worship of Lord Vasupujya, who is associated with the Rohini Nakshatra. Devotees observe a fast, visit Jain temples, recite sacred scriptures, perform meditation, and engage in acts of charity. Many also practice silence (maun) and avoid worldly pleasures, seeking inner peace, good health, prosperity, and spiritual growth.