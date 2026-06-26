Shani Pradosh Vrat 2026: Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Why It is Dedicated To Lord Shiva

Shani Pradosh Vrat | X

Shani Pradosh Vrat is one of the auspicious Hindu observances that is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The day becomes spiritually significant, particularly when Pradosh Vrat falls on a Saturday, a day ruled by Lord Shani (Saturn). In 2026, Shani Pradosh will be observed on June 27. The convergence of Lord Shiva’s worship with the energy of Shani makes this day especially powerful for seeking blessings, forgiveness, and relief from hardships.

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Spiritual significance of Shani Pradosh

Shani Pradosh Vrat is considered highly auspicious for those seeking relief from the malefic effects of Shani Dosha (Saturn’s ill effects) in their horoscope. Worshipping Lord Shiva and Lord Shani together on this day is believed to help remove obstacles, reduce suffering, and bring peace and prosperity. Observing a vrat (fast) on this day with devotion can help cleanse one's karma and attract divine blessings.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Day Pradosha Time - 07:01 PM to 08:55 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 01:52 AM on Jun 27, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 04:13 AM on Jun 28, 2026

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 07:01 PM to 08:55 PM

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Rituals and observance

On this day, devotees wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Devotees should observe a day-long fast, while many devotees consume only fruits and water, and others observe a strict fast until the evening puja. After taking a bath, worshippers clean the prayer area and offer water, milk, honey, bel leaves (bilva patra), sandalwood paste, flowers, and fruits to the Shiva Lingam. If possible, visit Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temple and chant mantras such as “Om Namah Shivaya” and recite Shiva Stotras and Shiv Puran.