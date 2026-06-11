Shukra Pradosh Vrat 206: Know Date, Muhurat, Significance & Why It Is Observed?

Shukra Pradosh Vrat |

Shukra Pradosh Vrat is a highly auspicious Hindu fast dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. When the Pradosh Vrat falls on a Friday (Shukravar), it is known as Shukra Pradosh Vrat. Devotees observe this sacred fast to seek happiness, prosperity, marital bliss, and spiritual growth. On this day, Lord Shiva is worshipped with rituals in the evening during the auspicious time. When Trayodashi Tithi (Pradosh) falls on Friday, it is called Shukra Pradosh Vrat.

About Shukra Pradosh Vrat

In 2026, Shukra Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Friday, June 12. The vrat is observed during the Trayodashi Tithi (13th lunar day) of the Hindu lunar fortnight. The Pradosh period generally begins around sunset and lasts for approximately 1.5 hours. The vrat holds special importance in Shaivism. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Shiva performs the cosmic dance, known as Tandava, during the Pradosh period. Worshipping Shiva during this time is believed to bring blessings, remove obstacles, and fulfill sincere wishes.

Significance

When Pradosh falls on a Friday, it is associated with Venus (Shukra), the planet linked to wealth, beauty, luxury, and relationships. Therefore, observing Shukra Pradosh Vrat is considered especially beneficial for those seeking financial stability, harmony in married life, and overall well-being. The fast is believed to help reduce negative influences, bring peace of mind, and enhance prosperity. Many devotees also pray for good health, success, and the fulfillment of personal desires.

Rituals

On this day, devotees wake up early, maintain a fast, visit Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temples, and perform special pujas. On this auspicious day, devotees should offer milk, gangajal, bel leaves, flowers, and fruits to the Shiva Lingam and chant sacred mantras like "Om Namah Shivaya." Recite Shiv Puran, Lord Shiva shlokas and end your puja by doing meditation.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the fast will be observed on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Day Pradosha Time: 06:35 PM to 08:49 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 07:36 PM on June 12, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 04:07 PM on June 13, 2026