When Is Radha Ashtami 2026? Know Rituals, Significance And More

When Is Radha Ashtami 2026 | X

Radha Ashtami is one of the most sacred festivals in the Hindu calendar, celebrated as the divine appearance day of Goddess Radha, the eternal consort of Lord Krishna. In 2026, Radha Ashtami will be observed on Saturday, September 19, with great devotion and grandeur across India, especially in Vrindavan, Barsana, and Mathura.

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Meaning of Radha Ashtami

Radha Ashtami falls on the Ashtami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. It marks the auspicious birth of Goddess Radha, who symbolises love, devotion, compassion, and the soul’s eternal bond with the Supreme. Devotees believe that worshipping Radha Rani brings divine blessings and strengthens one’s spiritual connection with Lord Krishna. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat for the auspicious day is as follows:

Madhyahna Time - 10:21 AM to 12:48 PM

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 04:30 PM on Sep 18, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 06:56 PM on Sep 19, 2026

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Rituals to follow on Radha Ashtami

On this day, devotees should start their day by taking a bath early in the morning. A sacred altar is set up for the idol of Radha, which is dressed in beautiful clothes and jewellery. A lamp called a diya is lit, and prayers are offered. It is preferred that the worship takes place around noon. Followers frequently fast on this day, either refraining from eating altogether or having only one meal.

Clean and decorate your house and the temple. Next, lay a red or yellow cloth on the stool and place the idol of Radha Krishna on top of it. Take a vow to abstain from eating and then decorate them. Light a lamp using clarified butter, perform the ritual of aarti, and recite mantras. Following this, offer prayers to Radha Krishna for joy, success, and tranquillity in life. Continue to abstain from food and drink throughout the day. Perform aarti in the evening and have some fruits. Afterward, break your fast the following day after performing puja.