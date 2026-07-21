When Is Parvati Jayanti 2026? Know Date, Significance, Rituals And More About The Auspicious Day

Parvati Jayanti | Canva

Parvati Jayanti is a sacred Hindu festival that marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Parvati, the divine consort of Lord Shiva and an embodiment of Shakti (divine feminine energy). The festival is observed with great devotion, especially by devotees seeking marital bliss, family harmony, and spiritual strength. Celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Ashtami of the Ashadha month, the festival holds deep spiritual significance for devotees seeking prosperity, harmony, and inner strength.

About Parvati Jayanti

According to Drik Panchang, in 2026, Parvati Jayanti will be observed on Tuesday, July 21. The festival falls on the Shukla Paksha Ashtami (eighth day of the waxing moon) in the Hindu month of Ashadha. Devotees across India visit Shiva and Parvati temples, perform special prayers, and observe fasts to seek the blessings of the divine couple.

Begins: 04:02 AM on July 21, 2026

Ends: 05:16 AM on July 22, 2026

Significance of Parvati Jayanti

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati was born as the daughter of King Himavan (the Himalayas) and Queen Mena. She is believed to be the reincarnation of Goddess Sati, who was reborn to reunite with Lord Shiva. Through years of intense penance and unwavering devotion, Parvati won Lord Shiva's heart, and their union came to symbolise eternal love, commitment, and spiritual balance.

Parvati Jayanti celebrates the Goddess's strength, compassion, and determination. Married women pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands, while unmarried women seek an ideal life partner by worshipping Goddess Parvati on this auspicious day.

Rituals observed

Devotees begin the day with a holy bath and wear clean or traditional attire before offering prayers to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Temples are decorated with flowers, and idols of the deities are adorned with fresh garments and ornaments.

On this day, offerings such as flowers, fruits, sweets, turmeric, kumkum, and sacred leaves are presented during the puja. Many devotees observe a day-long fast and recite sacred texts such as the Shiva Purana and Parvati Stuti. They also chant mantras dedicated to the divine couple and participate in bhajans.