Batuka Bhairavi Jayanti 2026: Know Correct Date, Significance, Rituals And More About The Auspicious Day

Batuka Bhairavi Jayanti 2026 | Photo Credit: Drik Panchang

Batuka Bhairavi Jayanti is a significant Hindu observance which is dedicated to Goddess Batuka Bhairavi. She is a powerful manifestation of the Divine Mother associated with protection, courage, wisdom, and spiritual strength. On this day, devotees worship the goddess on this auspicious day to seek blessings for prosperity, removal of obstacles, and protection from negative influences.

Observance and date details

In 2026, Batuka Bhairavi Jayanti will be observed on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The day holds special importance among followers of Shaktism and Tantric traditions, where the goddess is revered as a compassionate yet fierce protector of her devotees.

According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi will begin from June 29, 2026.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 06:36 AM on Jun 29, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 08:56 AM on Jun 30, 2026

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About Batuka Bhairavi

The word “Batuka” is often associated with youthful energy and innocence, while “Bhairavi” represents a powerful form of Goddess Shakti. Together, Batuka Bhairavi symbolises divine energy that safeguards devotees and guides them on the path of righteousness. Scriptures and spiritual traditions describe her as a deity who helps remove fear, ignorance, and obstacles from one’s life.

Rituals to follow on Batuka Bhairavbi Jayanti

On Batuka Bhairavi Jayanti, devotees begin the day with an early morning bath and offer prayers at temples or home shrines dedicated to the goddess. Worshippers should chant Batuka Bhairavi mantras, recite sacred hymns, and offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and red-colored items to the deity, which are considered dear to the goddess. Light oil lamps and perform aarti to seek her blessings.

Fasting is another common practice observed on this day. Some devotees undertake a full-day fast, while others consume only fruits and simple sattvic food. The fast is believed to bring spiritual purification and divine grace.

It is believed that those who observe Batuka Bhairavi vrat and worship the deity overcome fear and negativity while embracing courage, wisdom, and spiritual growth.