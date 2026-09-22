When Is Parsva Ekadashi? Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Significance And More

When Is Parsva Ekadashi |

Parsva Ekadashi is one of the sacred Hindu fasting days which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The day marks the moment when Lord Vishnu changes his sleeping position during his four-month cosmic slumber (Chaturmas). The day is also known as Vamana Ekadashi and it commemorates Lord Vamana (the dwarf incarnation of Lord Vishnu) and his pastime with Bali Maharaja. This year, it will fall on Tuesday, September 22.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Parsva Ekadashi 2026

Parsva Ekadashi is one of the significant Hindu fastings which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It falls on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada (August–September). The word Parsva means "side". Belief holds that Lord Vishnu turns from one side to the other while resting on Ananta Shesha, earning the day alternative names like Parivartini Ekadashi (the Ekadashi of change) and Parivartani Ekadashi. According to Drik Panchang, the date and muhurat of the auspicious day are as follows:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 11:30 PM on Sep 21, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:13 AM on Sep 23, 2026

On Sep 23, Parana Time - 07:30 AM to 07:55 AM

On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment - 07:30 AM

About Lord Vamana

The term "Vamana" means "dwarf" in Sanskrit. According to legend, Lord Vishnu took this form to defeat the demon King Mahabali. To humble the arrogant King Mahabali, Vamana took on the appearance of a small Brahmin boy and approached the demon king. He requested three paces of land from Bali. Initially, King Bali mocked him, but with his first two steps, Vamana covered the entire universe. With his third step, he pushed Bali down to the netherworld. This act restored heaven, and Bali was granted the boon to rule over the netherworld.