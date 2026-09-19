Jacqueline Fernandez Embraces Pastel Elegance For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations; See Her Stunning Lehenga Look

By: Aanchal C | September 19, 2026
Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 in a soft pastel blue ensemble that brought a fresh and elegant mood to her festive celebrations
The actress wore a powder-blue lehenga with a long, flowing skirt. The voluminous silhouette gave the ensemble a traditional festive feel while keeping the overall look light and contemporary
The skirt was paired with a matching pastel-blue blouse, featuring a gathered neckline and subtle sheen that complemented the fluid lehenga
Layered over the ensemble was a sheer white-and-blue cape or dupatta. Its delicate floral lace appliqué, scalloped edges and intricate embroidered details added a romantic, almost ethereal finish
Jacqueline kept the accessories elegant, opting for a pearl choker accented with gold detailing, ornate round earrings combining pearls and gold, and statement rings
She completed the look with defined brows, dramatic lashes, softly smoked eyes, flushed cheeks and a muted rosy-nude lip
Her hair was pulled into a neat, sleek updo, with pearl ornaments adding another festive detail
Thanks For Reading!