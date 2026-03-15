When Is Papamochani Ekadashi 2026? Here's To Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Significance Of The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Vishnu

Papamochani Ekadashi |

Papamochani Ekadashi is an important fasting day observed by devotees of Lord Vishnu. It falls during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Chaitra and is believed to help devotees cleanse their sins and seek spiritual blessings. Keep on reading to know about the correct date, muhurat, and more about this Ekadashi.

About Papamochani Ekadashi

Papamochani Ekadashi holds deep spiritual significance in Hindu tradition. The term “Papamochani” translates to “the remover of sins.” It is believed that observing this vrat with devotion can free individuals from past misdeeds and bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Devotees spend the day worshipping Lord Vishnu, chanting sacred mantras, reading religious texts, and listening to the Ekadashi vrat katha. The fast is typically broken the next day during the Dwadashi Parana time, after offering prayers to Lord Vishnu.

Papamochani Ekadashi 2026 : Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Papamochani Ekadashi will be observed on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 08:10 AM on March 14, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:16 AM on March 15, 2026

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 09:40 AM

Papamochani Ekadashi: Significance and rituals

Many devotees observe a strict fast on this day, either refraining from food entirely or consuming only fruits and milk. Temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu often witness special prayers, bhajans, and rituals as devotees seek divine blessings.

The significance of Papamochani Ekadashi is also linked to ancient Hindu scriptures, which describe how observing the vrat can help devotees overcome negativity and lead a righteous life. Papamochani Ekadashi is not just about fasting but also about practising self-discipline, devotion, and spiritual reflection.