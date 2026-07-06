When Is Masik Krishna Janmashtami? Know Correct Date, Significance, Rituals And More

Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2025 | Canva

Masik Krishna Janmashtami is a monthly observance dedicated to Lord Krishna and is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha every month. Unlike the grand annual celebration of Krishna Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna in the month of Bhadrapada, Masik Krishna Janmashtami is observed every month with devotion and prayers.

About Masik Krishna Janmashtami

According to the Hindu calendar, Masik Krishna Janmashtami is set to be observed on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Devotees observe the day with prayers, fasting, and devotional activities to seek Lord Krishna's blessings for happiness, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be observed on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Ashadha, Krishna Ashtami

Begins – 01:24 PM, Jul 07

Ends – 12:21 PM, Jul 08

Significance

The significance of Masik Krishna Janmashtami lies in strengthening one's devotion to Lord Krishna, who is revered as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Followers believe that sincere worship on this day helps remove obstacles, brings peace of mind, and inspires devotees to follow the path of righteousness and selfless action as taught in the Bhagavad Gita.

Rituals

Many devotees observe a day-long fast, consuming only fruits, milk, and other satvik foods, while some maintain a strict nirjala (waterless) fast depending on their tradition and health. Temples dedicated to Lord Krishna organise bhajans, kirtans, recitations of the Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam, and special aartis. At home, devotees decorate Krishna idols with flowers and new clothes, offer butter, curd, milk, fruits, sweets, and panchamrit, and perform puja with incense and lamps.

Chanting mantras such as "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" and singing devotional songs are considered especially auspicious on this day. Many devotees also spend time reading stories from Lord Krishna's life and engaging in charitable acts.