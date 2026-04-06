When Is Masik Krishna Janmashtami In 2026? Everything To Know About The Day Dedicated To Lord Krishna

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Masik Krishna Janmashtami is a monthly observance dedicated to Lord Krishna, celebrated on the Ashtami tithi of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) every month. Masik Krishna Janmashtami falls on the eighth day of the dark fortnight as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Masik Krishna Janmashtami is also known as Masik Krishnashtami or Masik Janmashtami.

About Masik Krishna Janmashtami

Masik Krishna Janmashtami is a day that holds spiritual significance for followers of Lord Krishna, as it is believed to mark the regular remembrance of his divine birth and teachings. While the grand celebration of Krishna Janmashtami occurs once a year in the month of Bhadrapada, the monthly observance allows devotees to maintain a consistent spiritual connection with the deity. The significance of this fast is described in Hindu scriptures, including the Skanda Purana, Padma Purana and Narada Purana. It is believed that observing the Masik Krishna Ashtami Vrat with devotion and discipline brings happiness and divine blessings.

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Masik Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on April 6, 2026

Vaishakha, Krishna Ashtami

Begins - 09:19 PM, April 09

Ends - 11:15 PM, April 10

Masik Krishna Janmashtmi: Rituals

Masik Krishna Janmashtami is observed with devotion through simple yet meaningful rituals. On this day, devotees begin the day with a ritual bath and clean their homes and altars. People also observe a fast, either strict or with fruits and milk. Idols of Lord Krishna are bathed with milk, honey, and water in a ceremonial abhishek. Flowers, incense, and sweets like butter and mishri are offered to Lord Krishna. On this day devotees should visit Lord Krishna Temples and recite sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita.