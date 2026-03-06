Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Correct Date, Moonrise, Time & Rituals

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi | X/ @singhadi0999

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious festival which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The Ganesh Chaturthi fast is on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Chaitra. On this day, devotees should worship Lord Ganesha. It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha on this auspicious day destroys obstacles in life.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is more than just a fast; it's the time to take a pause, reflect, and reconnect with faith. Worshipping Lord Ganesha with his holy names and fasting on this day are believed to bring peace, prosperity, and knowledge. On this day, devotees worship the Bhalachandra form of Lord Ganesha. This specific form of Lord Ganesha symbolises the crescent moon places on his head after he moderated a curse on Chandra (the Moon God).

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Friday, March 6.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 05:53 PM on Mar 06, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 07:17 PM on Mar 07, 2026

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 08:44 PM

Rituals

On this day, devotees wake up early and take a bath before sunrise, and keep fast. This is a monthly ritual, so the day is also called Masik Vinayaka Chaturthi. Devotees should clean their homes with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Ganesha temple to seek blessings.

But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare an asan and put a cloth on it. Place the idol of Lord Ganesha and offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite the Lord Ganesha mantra, and finally perform the Lord Ganesha Aarti.