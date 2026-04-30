When Is Maharashtra Day In 2026? Know History, Significance, Celebration And More

Maharashtra Day is celebrated every year on May 1. The day marks the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960, following the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. It commemorates the creation of a separate Marathi-speaking state after the division of the erstwhile Bombay State into Maharashtra and Gujarat. The day is a public holiday which is marked by flag hoisting, parades, and various cultural events.

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Maharashtra Day linked to the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement

The history of Maharashtra Day is closely linked to the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, a significant political and social campaign that demanded a unified state for Marathi-speaking people. After years of protests and sacrifices, the movement achieved success when Maharashtra was officially formed on May 1, 1960. The day is therefore a tribute to the efforts of those who fought for the state’s identity and unity.

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Significance

Maharashtra Day holds great significance for residents of the state as it reflects pride in regional culture, language, and heritage. It is also a reminder of the state’s contributions to India’s economic, cultural, and industrial growth. From cinema and literature to finance and manufacturing, Maharashtra plays a key role in shaping the country’s development. Maharashtra Day is often held on the same day as International Labour Day, which honours the workers' role in the state's formation.

Celebration across the state

The day is celebrated with enthusiasm across the state. Official ceremonies are held, including parades, flag hoisting, and cultural programmes. The main event takes place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where government officials pay tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs. Schools, colleges, and institutions organise cultural performances, showcasing traditional music, dance, and art forms of Maharashtra.

Mumbai was established as the capital in 1960

Maharashtra was created on May 1, 1960, with Mumbai as its capital. The decision was finalised after prolonged activism by the Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti, which demanded a separate Marathi-speaking state with Mumbai as its capital.