When Is Maha Shivratri 2026? Why It Is Dedicated To Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati

Maha Shivratri |

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu religion, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year, the sacred festival, which will be celebrated on February 15, will celebrate the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, which is considered a night of profound spiritual significance. Here's to know everything about date, muhurta, and why it is dedicated to Shiva Parvati?

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi during the Krishna Paksha of Phalguna. It is often referred to as the 'Great Night of Shiva.' This festival is a celebration of light prevailing over darkness. It is believed that devotees who worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day get a special blessing, and their lives are filled with love. On this day, devotees should observe a fast and also visit the Lord Shiva temple.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maha Shivratri 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, Maha Shivratri will be observed on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Phalguna, Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 05:04 PM, Feb 15

Phalguna, Krishna Chaturdashi Ends - 05:34 PM, Feb 16

Read Also Goddess Sita Temples In India To Visit On The Occasion Of Janaki Jayanti 2026

Why is it dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati?

According to Hindu belief, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati represent Purusha (consciousness) and Prakriti (energy). Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are also known as Ardhnareshwar (half male and half female). It is believed that they are not different but the same, and together they form the energy and nurture the world. Goddess Parvati is said to be the creative force that complements Shiva's role as the destroyer. The day is celebrated as the wedding anniversary of Shiva and Parvati, reinforcing the balance of masculine and feminine.