When Is Last Pradosh Vrat Of October 2026? Know Muhurat, Significance, Rituals And More | X

Pradosh Vrat is an auspicious day which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This vrat holds special significance in Hinduism. When it falls on Friday, it is called Shukra Pradosh Vrat. It is celebrated on the Trayodashi (13th) tithi of a Hindu lunar month. It is believed that observing Pradosh Vrat improves and strengthens financial conditions. On this day, Lord Shiva is worshipped with rituals in the evening during the auspicious time. Keep on reading to know more about this auspicious fast, rituals, and more.

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About Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026

The word Pradosh means the twilight period, just before night, which is considered a powerful time for Lord Shiva worship. Keeping this fast is an excellent remedy to strengthen our Moon. On this day, devotees should also worship Goddess Parvati, who represents Nature. This year, Shukra Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Friday, August 23. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurats are as follows:

Day Pradosha Time - 04:56 PM to 07:32 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 06:05 PM on Oct 23, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 05:06 PM on Oct 24, 2026

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 06:05 PM to 07:32 PM

Shukra Shukla Pradosha Vrat on Friday, October 23, 2026

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Significance of Shukra Pradosh Vrat

Observing Shukra Pradosh Vrat is believed to remove past sins, grant mental peace, marital happiness, financial prosperity, and fulfil wishes. It is also said to bring success, prosperity, and protection against negative energies. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless devotees with their desired wishes.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat Katha

According to legend, once upon a time, there were three friends: a prince, a Brahmin’s son, and a wealthy merchant’s son. The prince and the Brahmin's son were happily married. Soon, the merchant's son also married, but his wife's gauna (the final ceremony to bring the bride home) had not happened. To bring her home as soon as possible, the merchant's son decided to go and bring his wife home immediately.

His parents warned him about the inauspicious time, but he ignored their sign. As they reached home, a snake bit him, and doctors declared that he would die in three days. After the incident, the bride was sent to her parents because the trouble happened during travel in Shukra Asta. His health improved afterwards. Once Shukra rose again, he went back and brought her back, and they lived happily.