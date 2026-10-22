Smriti Irani Celebrates Vijaya Dashami With Sindoor Khela And Dhunuchi Dance At Mumbai's North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal; Know About The Tradition

Smriti Irani Celebrates Vijaya Dashami With Traditional Sindoor Khela And Dhunuchi Dance; Watch | X/ Smriti Irani

Former Union minister Smriti Irani participated in the Vijaya Dashami celebrations at Mumbai's Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti, embracing traditional Bengali customs as devotees marked the final day of Durga Puja. She took part in the traditional Sindoor Khela ritual and also performed the Dhunuchi dance, adding to the festive spirit at the pandal.

Vijaya Dashami marks the culmination of the five-day Durga Puja festivities and celebrates Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura. The occasion is observed with prayers, cultural performances and rituals that bring communities together to bid farewell to the goddess before her immersion.

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Smriti Irani participates in Sindoor Khela

To celebrate Vijaya Dashami, Smriti Irani participated in the Sindoor Khela tradition at Mumbai's well-known North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. Sharing the celebration video on her social media account, X, she wrote, "Asche bochor abar esho, Maa. ♥️ Till then... keep us safe, bless every home with peace, protect our loved ones, and give us the strength to weather every storm. Shubho Bijoya to all." During the celebration, she was seen wearing a pink traditional saree and paired it with a neckpiece, earrings and bangles.

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About Sindoor Khela

Sindoor Khela is one of the most recognised traditions associated with Vijaya Dashami, particularly in Bengali communities. During the ritual, married women apply vermilion to the forehead and feet of Goddess Durga before smearing it on one another.

The traditional ritual is observed on the day of Bijoya Dashami. At the time the goddess bids farewell, women participate in Sindoor Khela to celebrate feminine energy, power and maternity bliss. In many parts of West Bengal, Tripura and Jharkhand, women celebrated Sindoor Khela at Durga Puja pandals on Vijaya Dashami, wearing traditional white sarees with red borders and applying sindoor to each other.

Smriti Irani performs Dhunuchi dance

The former Union minister also performed the traditional Dhunuchi dance, an integral part of Bengali Durga Puja celebrations. The dance is performed while holding a dhunuchi, a traditional earthen incense burner containing burning coconut husk and other fragrant offerings.

Accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the dhak, the traditional Bengali drum, the dance is performed as an offering to Goddess Durga. It is particularly popular during the evening aarti and other ceremonial occasions at Durga Puja pandals. Apart from Smriti Irani, celebrities including Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, television actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, and Kajol's sister and actor Tanisha Mukerji joined the Sindoor Khela.