When Is Kabirdas Jayanti 2026? Know Date, Origin And Importance

Kabirdas Jayanti 2026 | Photo Credit: Drik Panchang

Kabirdas Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das, one of India's most revered poet-saints and spiritual reformers. Sant Kabir is believed to have been born in the 15th century in Varanasi, although the exact year of his birth remains a subject of debate among historians. He is widely known for his simple yet profound verses, known as dohas, which convey messages of love, humanity, devotion, and social equality. His teachings challenged religious divisions and encouraged people to seek a direct connection with the divine beyond rituals and external practices.

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According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Monday, June 29, 2026. It will mark Kabir Das' 649th birth anniversary.

Purnima Tithi Begins – 03:06 AM on Jun 29, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends – 05:26 AM on Jun 30, 2026

Origin

Sant Kabir is believed to have been born in the 15th century in Varanasi, although the exact year of his birth remains a subject of debate among historians. He is widely known for his simple yet profound verses, known as dohas, which convey messages of love, humanity, devotion, and social equality. His teachings challenged religious divisions and encouraged people to seek a direct connection with the divine beyond rituals and external practices.

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Teachings and Philosophy

Kabir Das' dohas (couplets) are renowned for their simplicity and depth. He advocated a path of love, unity, and devotion to a formless God, often criticising ritualistic practices and caste divisions. His philosophy bridged gaps between communities and promoted a spiritually inclusive society.

Significance of Kabirdas Jayanti

Kabirdas Jayanti is more than just a commemoration of his birth. The significant day is a reminder of his timeless teachings. On this day, devotees gather to recite Kabir’s verses, organise satsangs (spiritual discourses), and reflect on his ideals of inner purity and universal brotherhood. Temples and Kabirpanthi communities conduct special events, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Maharashtra and Bihar.