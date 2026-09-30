When Is Jitiya Vrat 2026? Everything To Know About Nahay-Khay, Nirjala Vrat And More About Jivitputrika Fast

When Is Jiitya Vrat 2026? Everything To Know About Nahay-Khai, Nirjala Vrat And More About Jivitputrika Fast | X

Jitiya Vrat, also known as Jivitputrika, is a sacred fast considered to be one of the most challenging and significant in Hinduism. Mothers observe this fast for the safety and well-being of their children. The festival falls on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin and is primarily observed in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal. It is a three-day fast kept by mothers for the well-being and long life of their children. Keep on reading to know more about the festival.

Jitiya Vrat 2026

Jitiya Vrat is also known as Jivitputrika Vrat. It is a 3-day Hindu festival where mothers fast for the long life, health, and success of their children. The first day is associated with mothers taking a holy bath and eating a clean, simple vegetarian meal. Day 2 involves a strict, 24-hour waterless fast (called Nirjala fast). During this duration, devotees do not eat any food or drink even a drop of water. They pray to Lord Jimutavahana and listen to holy stories. This year the festival is set to be observed on October 2. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat and dates are as follows:

Nahay-Khay: October 2, 2026

Jitiya Vrat: October 3, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:29 AM on Oct 03, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 09:21 AM on Oct 04, 2026

Significance of Jitiya Vrat

The fast is observed to pray for the prosperity and happiness of the children. It is believed that by observing this fast, children will be protected from illness and problems, and will lead positive and happy lives. On this day, mothers abstain from consuming food and water, symbolising a mother's pure love for their children and the sacrifices they make in the hope of protecting their children from negativity and harm throughout their lives.