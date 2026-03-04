When Is Holi Bhai Dooj 2026? Here's To Know Correct Date, Muhurat & More

Holi Bhai Dooj 2026 | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Holi Bhai Dooj is one of the significant Hindu festivals celebrated in India that strengthens the sibling bond. ‘Bhai’ in the name of the festival stands for ‘brother’ while ‘Dooj’ stands for ‘second’. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on Dwitya Tithi, meaning the second day after the full moon. Very few people know that there are two Bhai Dooj in the Hindu calendar. One is celebrated two days after Deepavali Puja, while the other two days after Holi. Here's to know everything about Bhartiya Dwitiya.

About Holi Bhai Dooj

On this day, sisters apply a tilak to their brother's forehead and pray for their safety, prosperity, and a bright future. On this day, devotees should worship Lord Yama and his sister Yamuna. In some business communities, Lord Chitragupta is also worshipped on this day.

Holi Bhai Dooj: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be observed on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 04:48 PM on Mar 04, 2026

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 05:03 PM on Mar 05, 2026

Legends

According to mythology, Goddess Yamuna invited her brother Yamaraj, the God of Death, to her home on this day. She welcomed him with warmth, performed his aarti, and offered him a meal. Moved by her affection, Yamaraj declared that anyone who honours their sister on this day will be blessed with prosperity and protection from misfortune.

Rituals

Holi Bhai Dooj is one of the lesser-known festivals of India and is equally important. The day is dedicated to brothers. On Holi Bhai Dooj, sisters offer prayers for their brother’s well-being, perform aarti, and cook special meals. The puja thali comprises sweets, fruits, paan, diya, kumkum, rice, batashas, and coconut. Sister applies the tilak on brother’s forehead and presents him with the sweets, fruits, and coconut from the thali. It is also said that taking a dip in the Yamuna River helps to protect the sibling from death.