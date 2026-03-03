Holi 2026: Ayurveda Shares Effective Tips To Have A Safe & Joyful Festival Of Colours

Holi is one of the special festivities that makes the whole of India colourful. This year, some of the states in India are celebrating the festival either on March 3 or 4, due to the Lunar Eclipse. The Festival of Colours marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

We focus on the socio-religious and seasonal importance of the festival, Ayurvedic tips to celebrate better, and Patanjali products to make Holi amazing.

Importance of Holi

A major Holi story behind Holi is of Prahlad and Holika. On the first night of Holi, a bonfire is ignited to remember the burning of Holika, who tried to kill Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu. The festival speaks of the victory of Dharma over Adharma.

The festival also remembers the true love of Radha and Krishna. On the second day, colours are thrown in a playful manner in the same way Krishna coloured Radha. The colours represent joy, the onset of spring, and the removal of barriers between people.

Holi, celebrated in the Hindu month of Phalguna, goes from the cold and dry winter season into warm and colourful spring. It is also the time for harvest. It is now important to know healthy Ayurvedic tips to celebrate Holi. And Patanjali products help in the same way.

3 Ayurvedic Tips Useful to Celebrate Holi

Self-care: Before celebrations, massage the body and hair with oil (coconut, almond or coconut) to avoid dryness and act as a wall against colours’ harmful effects. Avoid harmful artificial colours. Instead, use natural or organic colours made from flowers and herbs. For a bath after celebrations, take a bath with warm water. Use natural cleansers to rid the hair and skin of colours.

Consumption: What you eat and drink helps to stay healthy and counter any ill effects. Eat the fried delicacies moderately. Consume water and drinks like sherbet and thandai to stay hydrated. Make the sweets from jaggery to maintain sweetness without any side effects and for good digestion. Consume light food like khichdi for easy digestion.

Herbs: Herbs and spices like turmeric, neem, sandalwood powder, hibiscus powder, beetroot, jacaranda flower, and henna create the organic colours. For thandai and other drinks, use fennel seeds, cardamom, black pepper, poppy seeds, saffron, and jeera for good taste, digestive support, and health reasons. Neem and aloe vera also deal with skin issues like irritation and infections.

Read Also Ayurveda Recommends Swapping Morning Coffee Or Tea With Herbal Drinks: Know Why

Patanjali offers Ayurvedic products perfect for Holi celebrations. Aastha Herbal Gulal Mix (80 Gms and 400 Gms) are the premium-quality colour made from non-toxic colour ingredients that will make Holi special. It includes red, pink, yellow, green, and saffron colours.

Use Patanjali Khus Sharbat (750 Ml) to create a cooling and energy providing drink. It is made from khus or poppy seeds. You can consume the delicious Patanjali Gulab Jamun (1 Kg). This traditional Indian dessert is pure and tasty. It is perfect to make the celebrations sweet.

Apply Patanjali Virgin Coconut Oil (250 Ml and 500 Ml) before going to celebrate. It moisturises the skin and hair, manages weight, and is good for the heart, treating thyroid issues and immunity. Patanjali Neem Kanti Body Cleanser (46 Gms, 75 Gms, and 150 Gms) is great for a bath. It refreshes, nourishes, and provides a glow to the skin.

Celebrate Holi on March 3 and 4 with great joy, while keeping its significance intact. Of course, Ayurveda and Patanjali will make the celebrations extra special.