When Is Gangaur 2026? Know Correct Date, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Goddess Gauri

Gauri Pujan 2026 |

Gauri Pujan, also known as Gangaur, is one of the revered Hindu festivals, which is often celebrated in Maharashtra. The significant festival shows honour and respect for women. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Gauri, who is considered an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. According to the Hindu calendar, Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month is celebrated as Gangaur. This festival is also celebrated in other parts of India, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh, Gauri Pujan celebration is mostly famous in Braj.

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Gangaur significance

Goddess Gauri (Parvati) is considered the embodiment of marital bliss, fertility, and prosperity. Devotees worship her to seek blessings for a happy family, harmonious relationships, and overall well-being. On this day, married and unmarried women keep fast and visit Goddess Gauri (Parvati) temples to seek the deity’s blessings.

Gangaur 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Gauri Pujan is observed on Saturday, March 21, 2026. "Gan" means Lord Shiva and "Gaur" means Goddess Parvati. This festival symbolises the union and marital bliss of Shiva and Parvati.

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 02:30 AM on Mar 21, 2026

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 11:56 PM on Mar 21, 2026

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Gangaur in Rajasthan

Every year, the desert cities of Rajasthan come alive with the Gangaur Festival. Devotees celebrate the auspicious day with folk dances and temple rituals. On this day, devotees beautifully decorate idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Grand processions are held throughout Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Udaipur, and Bikaner. In Jaipur, the royal procession of Goddess Gangaur begins from the City Palace, attracting large crowds.

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Gangaur: Rituals

On this day, devotees should wake up early, take a holy bath, and visit Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temples to seek their blessings. Devotees should also perform puja at home. Make an idol of Goddess Gauri by using soil and clay. Put an asan, place the idol of Goddess Gauri, and offer bhog, bangles, bindi, and mehendi to the goddess. Recite Goddess Parvati mantra and end your puja by performing aarti.