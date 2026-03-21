Chaitra Navratri 2026: Why Should You Wear Grey To Worship Goddess Chandraghanta On Day 3

Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Devi | FPJ

Chaitra Navratri is one of the auspicious festivals which is observed in the month of Chaitra. Navratri is made of two words: Nava means nine and Ratri means night. All nine days are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Durga, and it symbolises victory over evil. The nine forms of Goddess Durga include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.

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The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. This year, the Chaitra Navratri third day falls on Saturday, March 21, 2026. This year, on the third day of Navratri, wearing grey colour is considered auspicious. But, do you know why? Keep on reading to find the reason.

Why should you wear grey colour on Navratri Day 3

The colour you should wear on Day Three of Chaitra Navratri is grey. It is the traditional colour associated with this day. Unlike the bright and bold hues of other Navratri days, grey represents balance, calmness, and inner strength. Wearing grey is believed to align your energy with Goddess Chandraghanta’s tranquil yet powerful aura. The neutral tone of grey symbolises a state of harmony, and help devotees remain composed and spiritually receptive during prayers and rituals.

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About Goddess Chandraghanta

Goddess Chandraghanta is believed to be a form of Goddess Parvati. She is depicted with a crescent-shaped bell on her forehead. According to Hindu mythology, she is the married form of Maa Parvati, who began wearing the crescent moon after marrying Lord Shiva. Her name translates to "one who has a bell-like crescent moon". The goddess represents bravery, beauty, and grace.

Puja vidhi of Goddess Chandraghanta

On this day, devotees should visit Maa Chandraghanta temples and also perform puja at home. Put an asan and offer red flowers, sweets, and recite mantras dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, including ॐ ऐं श्रीं शक्तयै नमः or ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः. Ringing the bell during puja is considered auspicious. The sound of the bell clears negativity and creates a positive environment.