When Is Durga Ashtami 2026? Know Correct Date, Significance & Rituals Of The Eighth Day Of Chaitra Navratri

Maa Mahagauri | FPJ

Durga Ashtami is observed on the eighth day of Navratri. The day is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri. According to the Hindu calendar, the holy festival of Chaitra Navratri is currently underway. During the nine days of Navratri, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Durga Ashtami holds great religious and spiritual significance in the Hindu religion. On this day, devotees keep a fast and invoke the blessings of Mahagauri.

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About Goddess Mahagauri

Goddess Mahagauri is the eighth form of Nav Durga who is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri. The deity is also known as Shwetambardhara. The goddess wears white clothes and possesses a fair and white complexion, which represents peace and serenity.

When will Durga Ashtami be celebrated?

This year, Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on Thursday, March 26, 2026. Durga Ashtami is considered highly auspicious and on this day young girls are worshipped and fed because they are considered the form of Goddess Durga. However, many devotees follow the Kanya bhojan ritual on the day of Durga Navami and also break their fast on that day.

Legends of Maa Mahagauri

Goddess Mahagauri is believed to be the manifestation of Goddess Parvati's 16-year-old form, who attained a radiant white complexion after bathing in the Ganga following intense penance. According to legends, Goddess Parvati wanted to marry Lord Shiva and she underwent severe penance, which turned Goddess Parvati's complexion dark. When Lord Shiva accepted her, he washed her body with the sacred waters of the Ganga, restoring her to a shimmering, luminous white complexion, giving her the name Mahagauri (extremely fair).

The goddess transformed into a fierce form, which left her skin dark (Goddess Kali), to defeat the demons named Shumba and Nishumba. That form of Goddess Parvati is known as Kaushiki, while the white form of her is called Mahagauri.