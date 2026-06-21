When Is Dhumavati Jayanti 2026? Know About The Seventh Mahavidya

When Is Dhumavati Jayanti 2026? |

Dhumavati Jayanti is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Dhumavati, the seventh Mahavidya, who is known for her power and wisdom. This auspicious festival is celebrated in Bihar and Maharashtra, among others. This festival is observed on the Ashtami date of the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshta month. According to mythology, Goddess Dhumavati was born in this month. Therefore, every year, Dhumavati Jayanti is observed in this month. Goddess Dhumavati is the seventh goddess among the 10 Mahavidyas.

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Dhumavati Jayanti is set to be observed on June 22, 2026. According to Drik Panchang, the festival is set to be celebrated on Monday.

Ashtami Tithi Begins – 03:20 PM on Jun 21, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Ends – 03:39 PM on Jun 22, 2026

Goddess Dhumavati is known as the seventh Mahavidya among the ten forms of the Divine Mother. Unlike other goddesses who are often depicted as youthful and adorned with ornaments, Dhumavati is portrayed as an elderly widow dressed in simple clothes. Her unique appearance symbolises the realities of life, including loss, suffering, and the impermanent nature of the material world. She teaches devotees to look beyond worldly attachments and seek inner wisdom.

According to Hindu mythology, there are several stories associated with Goddess Dhumavati. One popular legend states that Goddess Parvati, overcome by hunger, swallowed Lord Shiva. After emerging from her body as smoke, Shiva declared that she would be known as Dhumavati, meaning “the Smoky One.” The goddess is therefore associated with detachment, renunciation, and the hidden truths of existence.

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Dhumavati Jayanti holds special importance for spiritual seekers and devotees of the Divine Mother. On this day, people should visit temples, offer prayers, chant mantras, and perform special pujas dedicated to the goddess. Worshipping Dhumavati is believed to help remove obstacles, protect against negative energies, and grant strength during difficult times. Recite Dhumavati Puja Katha and the Goddess Dhumavati mantra: ॐ धूं धूमावत्यै फट्।