When Is Bhogi Festival 2026? Here's To Know Everything About Date, Rituals, Significance & More

Bhogi or Bhogi Pandigai is an auspicious festival that marks the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated in Maharashtra a day before Makar Sankranti. This auspicious day holds immense cultural and spiritual significance, as it symbolises the end of the winter solstice and the transition toward longer days. Observed with enthusiasm and joy, Bhogi is also celebrated in various other states under different names, showcasing the diversity of Indian traditions.

Bhogi 2026: Spiritual significance

Bhogi is not just a festival of customs; it is also deeply rooted in spiritual values. The bonfire and rituals encourage people to embrace positivity and start the year with a renewed sense of purpose. It’s a day to express gratitude for nature’s abundance and look forward to the agricultural cycle ahead. Makar Sankranti is a widely celebrated festival throughout India, but prior to it is the festival of Bhogi, which is observed a day before the harvest festival Makar Sankranti. This celebration is held to show appreciation for nature.

Why is Bhogi celebrated before Sankranti?

Bhogi is celebrated on the last day of the Tamil month Margazhi, which usually falls on January 13. In Maharashtra, it is dedicated to paying homage to Lord Indra, the God of Rain, for his blessings in ensuring a good harvest. The festival also serves as a day of cleansing, renewal, and preparation for Makar Sankranti.

Bhogi marks a time for families to let go of the old and welcome the new. Traditionally, people discard unused or unwanted items by burning them in a bonfire, symbolising the elimination of negativity from their lives.

Bhogi 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Bhogi Sankranti Moment - 03:13 PM, Jan 14

Makar Sankranti on Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Bhogi festival in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Bhogi festivities begin early in the morning with people lighting bonfires using firewood and cow dung cakes. Families gather around the fire to offer prayers and chant mantras. The bonfire symbolises the burning of old habits, negativity, and anything that hinders personal growth.

Homes are cleaned and decorated with rangoli signifying the welcoming of prosperity and happiness. People prepare traditional Maharashtrian delicacies such as tilgul laddoos, which are prepared and exchanged as a gesture of goodwill. On Bhogi, a special meal is prepared for lunch which consists of Bajra and sesame seeds roti, and mixed vegetables. Ideally, the mixed vegetable symbolises the first harvest of the season, prepared together.