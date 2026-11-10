When Is Bhai Dooj 2026? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat And More About Bhau Beej Festival

Diwali festivities may be drawing to a close, but there is one more special occasion that brings families together to celebrate the bond between siblings. Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, is dedicated to the love and affection shared by brothers and sisters. From the traditional tilak ceremony to exchanging gifts and sharing festive meals, the occasion is marked by heartfelt rituals and prayers for each other's well-being.



If you are preparing for the celebrations, here is everything to know about Bhai Dooj 2026, including its date, auspicious timings and significance.

Bhai Dooj 2026 date and muhurat



Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya, the festival falls on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartika.



According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Aparahna period for the Bhai Dooj rituals will be observed during the following timings:



Bhai Dooj Aparahna Muhurat: 1:30 PM to 3:46 PM



Duration: 2 hours and 16 minutes



Yama Dwitiya: Wednesday, November 11, 2026



Dwitiya Tithi Begins: 2:00 PM on November 10, 2026



Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 3:53 PM on November 11, 2026



The Dwitiya Tithi begins a day before the festival, but Bhai Dooj will be observed on November 11.

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Significance of this festival



Bhai Dooj celebrates the special relationship between brothers and sisters. The festival is observed on the second lunar day of the bright fortnight, or Shukla Paksha, during Kartika.



One of the most important traditions is the ceremonial tilak. Sisters apply a tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their long lives, happiness, good health and prosperity. The ritual is an expression of love and affection, with prayers for their brothers' well-being in the year ahead.



Brothers, in return, show their appreciation by giving gifts to their sisters. Families also come together for prayers, festive meals and celebrations, making the occasion a time to strengthen sibling bonds.

Bhai Dooj is also associated with the name Yama Dwitiya and the traditional story of Yama, the god of death, and his sister Yamuna. According to Hindu belief, Yama visited Yamuna on this day, where she welcomed him with love and performed the ceremonial rituals. The occasion is therefore associated with blessings for longevity, happiness and protection.



Beyond the religious customs, Bhai Dooj is a celebration of the affection, support and lifelong connection that siblings share.