When Is Basoda 2026? Correct Date, Muhurat & More About Sheetala Ashtami

Basoda 2026 |

Basoda is one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, which is celebrated on the Ashtami (eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha, which typically falls in the months of March and April. Basoda is also known as Sheetala Ashtami. The festival falls eight days after Holi and is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala. The deity is believed to protect from diseases. Keep on reading to know more about the correct date, muhurat, and more about Sheetala Ashtami.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Basoda

Basoda is a traditional Hindu festival, which is mostly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Sheetal Ashtami falls after Sheetala Saptami. On Sheetala Saptami, devotees prepare jaggery-related food items like gujhiya, gulgule, kheer, and more. On Sheetala Ashtami, Basoda, devotees offer the food (stale food) to Goddess Sheetala, which they have prepared a day before. Remember, only stale foods are offered to the goddess, and that is why on Sheetala Saptami the food is prepared and offered the next day, in the early morning of Ashtami tithi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Basoda 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 01:54 AM on Mar 11, 2026

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 04:19 AM on Mar 12, 2026

Sheetala Saptami on Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat - 06:19 AM to 06:19 PM

About Goddess Sheetala

Sheetala is a Sanskrit word which means "the one who provides coolness." Goddess Sheetala is the deity of coolness. Details of Goddess Sheetala are mentioned in Skanda Puran. She is referred to as an incarnation of Goddess Shakti (Parvati) and is known for curing infectious diseases like smallpox, skin diseases, chickenpox, and measles. The goddess’ vahan (vehicle) is a donkey, and she holds a long-handled brush in one hand and a pot in the other hand.