When Is Akshya Tritya 2026? Date, Muhurat, Significance Of Akha Teej

Akshaya Tritiya |

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is an annual Hindu spring festival which falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. It is believed that the auspicious day brings eternal success, which makes it ideal for buying gold, starting new ventures, and donating to charity, etc. Let's deep dive into the festival’s significance, muhurat, and correct date, which is often confused by people.

About Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya is a highly significant Hindu festival which is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. Akshaya Tritiya is a word taken from Sanskrit. It means never diminishing, and Tritiya means the third day. It is believed that good deeds, charity, and investments made on this day never diminish but rather grow exponentially. The day is also considered self-auspicious, requiring no special muhurat to begin any new or important activity like marriage, investment, and more.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 10:49 AM on April 19, 2026

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 07:27 AM on April 20, 2026

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Rituals to follow

On Akshaya Tritiya, people should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Wear neat and clean clothes and visit Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temples to seek their blessings. Buying gold, silver, and other valuable ornaments is common, as it is believed to bring lasting prosperity. Devotees should also perform puja rituals in their homes and recite Vishnu Sahasranamam, Lord Vishnu mantras, and end the puja by performing Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi aarti.

Akshaya Tritiya in Jainism

Akshaya Tritiya not only holds importance in Hinduism but also holds importance in Jainism. The day commemorates the end of the first Tirthankara, Lord Rishabhnatha's (Adinath) one-year ascetic fast. It marks the day when he broke his fast by consuming sugarcane juice (Ikshuras) offered by King Shreyansh of Hastinapur. That is why some believe the term Akshaya is derived from Ikshu, which means sugarcane.