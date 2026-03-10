When China 'Princess' Zhang Jingyi Carried 'Polythene Trash Bag' On Red Carpet At Beijing Film Festival

China 'Princess' Zhang Jingyi Carries 'Polythene Trash Bag' On Red Carpet At Beijing Film Festival 2026 |

Chinese actress Zhang Jingyi created a buzz on social media after her appearance at the Beijing International Film Festival red carpet. While the actress looked stunning in a classic black gown, it was her unexpected accessory that became the biggest talking point online.

For the star-studded event, Zhang chose a long black dress with delicate 3D floral detailing on the shoulders, giving the outfit a graceful and romantic aesthetic. The elegant ensemble reflected a timeless red-carpet style, but the real surprise came with the bag she carried.

Instead of opting for a traditional luxury clutch or designer handbag, Zhang walked the red carpet holding what looked like a simple polythene trash bag, instantly sparking curiosity and conversation across social media platforms. The unusual styling moment quickly went viral, with many users praising her for turning an everyday object into a playful fashion statement.

Interestingly, the accessory reminded many fashion watchers of the viral Balenciaga Trash Bag Large Pouch, a designer piece that gained attention for resembling a garbage bag and reportedly carries a price tag of around ₹1.92 lakh. Zhang’s minimalist version, however, appeared to be an ordinary plastic bag, making the moment even more striking.

Who Is Zhang Jingyi?

Born on July 10, 1999, Zhang Jingyi has quickly emerged as one of the most promising young faces in the Chinese entertainment industry. She gained widespread popularity through hit dramas such as Lighter & Princess (2022), Blossoms in Adversity (2024), and Fall in Love (2021).

Her portrayal of Zhu Yun in Lighter & Princess earned her the affectionate nickname “Chinese princess” among fans and significantly boosted her global fan following. Alongside her acting career, she has also become a prominent figure in the fashion world and currently serves as a brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house Burberry.