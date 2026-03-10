Indian Saree Gets Upcycled Into Evening Dress At Paris Fashion Week; Meet The 10-Year-Old Designer, Max Alexander, Behind It | Instagram @couture.to.the.max

Fashion history witnessed a remarkable moment when 10-year-old designer Max Alexander made his debut at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week, becoming the youngest designer ever to present a collection on its runway.

Max showcased a collection featuring 15 unique designs, blending playful creativity with surprising outcomes. Inspired by flowers, imagination and innovative ways to reuse materials, the young designer’s creations reflected both artistic vision and a strong message of sustainability.

WATCH VIDEO:

Already a social media sensation, Max has amassed over 5 million followers online and even holds a Guinness World Records title for being the youngest person to design a runway show. His growing popularity has made him one of the most talked-about young talents in global fashion.

Among the standout creations was a high-low couture dress made from an upcycled Indian saree, which quickly caught attention online for its cultural blend and elegant silhouette. Max also used 20 yards of deadstock chiffon to craft a dreamy evening gown, further highlighting his commitment to sustainable fashion.

At Paris Fashion Week, Max’s collection stood out not only for its vibrant aesthetics but also for its eco-friendly approach. Each piece was crafted using recycled or repurposed materials, transforming everyday items into striking couture outfits.

On his Instagram page, couture.to.the.max, a video offered a closer look at the creative process behind the runway pieces. One design featured a reimagined 1980s wedding dress, while another playful look was created using 28 shopping bags from the brand Free People, transformed into a full-sleeved polka-dot frill dress.

The young designer dedicated his Paris Fashion Week showcase to Fern Mallis, who has been a strong supporter of his journey.