‘When Batman Catches You’: Bat Clings To Man, Tourist’s Frozen Reaction Goes Viral

Bat Clings To Man, Tourist’s Frozen Reaction Goes Viral |

A tourist in Sri Lanka had an unexpected encounter with a bat, leaving him visibly stunned as the bat landed on him and appeared to cling to him. A video of the unusual moment has gone viral on social media, with users reacting to the tourist’s calm yet confused response. The video shows the man standing on the side of a road when a bat suddenly lands on him. Instead of immediately running away, the tourist appears to stand still as the animal remains attached to him. Another person can also be seen nearby, seemingly trying to figure out how to help him.

A Bat clings to a foreign tourist in Sri Lanka

A video depicts a foreign tourist in Sri Lanka being approached by a bat that seemingly refuses to let him go. This amusing incident was shared on Instagram alongside a humorous reference to Batman. The text overlay on the video reads, “When you go to Sri Lanka… and Batman falls on you,” turning this unexpected wildlife encounter into a viral moment.

The tourist’s reaction has particularly caught the attention of social media users. While the bat remains close to him, he appears to maintain his composure, which impressed several netizens and led to praise for his self-control.

Netizens react

The video has also sparked humorous reactions in the comments section. One user jokingly wrote, “You are his crush,” while another said the scene reminded them of Sri Lanka’s elephants, “but not bats.” Another commenter praised the tourist for his self-control during the unusual encounter.

A user named malianna_music wrote, “Oh my God 😱... Bravo to him for his self-control 👏.”

Another netizen wrote, “Too cute, poor thing, she must have been lost 🥺.”

Sri Lanka is known for its diverse wildlife and is a popular destination for tourists looking to experience nature and wildlife. While encounters with elephants, monkeys and other animals are relatively common in some parts of the country, an unexpected interaction with a bat is certainly a less usual travel experience.