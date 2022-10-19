WhatsApp voice message: Six etiquettes you should follow to send voice message like a pro

WhatsApp has become one of the most essential communication tool for most of us. And while the initial text sending has gradually become a boring episode on the app, many of us prefer sending voice notes. According to recent data revealed by WhatsApp, there are seven billion voice messages sent on WhatsApp every day. It is not only easy and saves time but also sends your message with speech making it more intimate and leaving no room for assumptions.

But as quick as it is to swipe and send a voice message, it should be shared with a thought. That said, at times we can forget the importance of etiquette in digital situations, and there are no official rules to guide us. Receiving long rambles that could take some time to listen to, or playing a message out loud on public transport is neither fun nor convenient. And what about the politics of replying? Do you have to match the length of the received voice note when you respond? Yes, there are so many dos and don'ts when you send a voice message to someone, for ultimately your communication helps people make perceptions about you. Indian etiquette expert, Seema Puri shares some etiquette tips to follow while sending a voice message.

Don’t record a podcast: While everyone has a different opinion on the optimum length of a voice message, if it’s too long to type but too short for a call, you’ve found the voice message as a sweet spot. And if you receive a voice message that is unbearably long, you can play it at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to it faster.

Break it up: If you really can’t shorten your message, consider breaking it up into shorter ones and sending them separately. Your recipient can choose to binge-listen in one sitting or squeeze them in around their schedule.

Respect others: Be aware of your surroundings when listening to a voice message. Loud playback can be annoying for those around you. The message may also contain private information. Keep the volume down or use headphones in quiet, crowded places and public transports.

Cut the questions: Be mindful of how many questions you ask in a single voice note so your recipient doesn’t forget half of them when trying to reply.

Return the favour: If you receive a voice message, try sending one back and be mindful of the language it has been sent in. You could try to send your voice note in the same language. A two-way voice conversation is much better than a one-sided rant.

Be timely: Reply to voice messages in a timely manner so your recipient’s efforts aren’t wasted. If you’re really tight for time, you can send a voice message hands-free while multi-tasking. Simply hold down the microphone icon and swipe up to lock your recording in place. When finished, tap to send.