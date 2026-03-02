What's Office Peacocking? How Does It Differ From Mogging? Trending Workplace Buzzwords Explained

Canva

The workspace is constantly evolving and Gen Z is bringing their corporate jargons to the table. Younger employees are reshaping professional identity and communication with their own workplace language and norms.

As workplaces evolve, you'll find young professionals introducing fresh corporate buzzwords like 'office peacocking' and 'mogging', and these terms reflect shifting ideas around visibility, competition and personal branding in offices.

While 'office peacocking' highlights bold self-expression, 'mogging' focuses on outperforming peers.

What's the Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report?

It "captures the living, breathing vocabulary of a generation that speaks in reactions, sound bites, and viral slang", and will help you decode Gen Z slang. The Red Lab Gen Z Slang Report isn't just a glossary. It's a snapshot of how Gen Z communicates emotion, irony, rebellion, and authenticity in seconds.

The report hopes to simplify Gen Z slang for you and decipher terms that are extremely popular among the internet generation.

Among this week's words are 'office peacocking' and 'mogging'.

Office Peacocking: What it is?

When someone over-dresses or showboats (shows off) to stand out at work.

Why it matters? It's all about gaining attention without doing the work to back it up.

Tip: Be authentic, no need to flaunt what you're not. Real value shows through your work, not your wardrobe.

Mogging: What it is?

When someone subtly outshines others to show they're better.

Why it matters? Power dynamics in teams can be messy.

Tip: Focus on your work, don't waste time with petty office drama.

"In every generation, language becomes a mirror reflecting how people see the world, connect, and create identity. For Gen Z, that mirror glows, glitches, and scrolls at the speed of a meme," shares Carol Goyal whose Red Lab Report hopes to "decode the rhythm of modern communication".

"Whether you’re a marketer trying to connect, a creative who is chasing relevance, or simply someone trying to decode their feed, this report is your crash course in the fluent language of now," she adds.