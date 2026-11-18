What Makes Nimso Kerung Special? Over 15,000 Dancers Set Guinness World Record With Traditional Karbi Folk Dance In Assam | X

Assam has made history after more than 15,000 performers came together to showcase the traditional Karbi folk dance, Nimso Kerung, in a remarkable cultural display at the 75th Karbi Anglong Day Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The massive performance brought international attention to the indigenous heritage of the Karbi community and earned a place in the Guinness World Records. Performers represented roughly 17 different indigenous tribes and communities, turning the dance into a vibrant display of harmony, cultural pride and collective strength.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Celebrations highlight Karbi cultural heritage

The event celebrated the rich cultural traditions of the Karbi people. This community is indigenous and primarily resides in Assam's Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. Thousands of dancers performing in synchronisation created a spectacular visual representation of the community's identity, traditions and collective spirit. The event was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar, with celebrations joined by regional leaders like Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council CEM Dr. Tuliram Ronghang.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Nimso Kerung

Nimso Kerung reflects the community's cultural identity and is performed during important celebrations and traditional occasions.

The dance is characterised by coordinated movements, traditional attire and rhythmic musical accompaniment. It brought together performers through collective participation and showcases the community's close connection with its customs and heritage.

Beyond the record, the performance represents an effort to preserve and promote the traditional art forms of the Karbi community. In an increasingly globalised world, indigenous dances, music and customs play an important role in keeping cultural identities alive.

Why is Nimso Kerung important?

Beyond the record, the performance represents an effort to preserve and promote the traditional art forms of the Karbi community. In an increasingly globalised world, indigenous dances, music and customs play an important role in keeping cultural identities alive.

The historic gathering also highlights Assam's diverse cultural heritage and demonstrates how traditional art forms can bring thousands of people together to celebrate their shared roots.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!