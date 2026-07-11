What Makes Dasamula Modaka Special? The Sacred Herbal Offering In Jagannath Temple's Anasara Rituals

Dasamula Modak | AI

Jagannath temple, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu, is part of Bada Char Dham yatra. The temple is also known for celebrating Rath Yatra festival every year. It is one of the most sacred and largest Hindu observances. Snan Purnima leads the official beginning of the festival, and after that Lord Jagannath falls ill and goes for quarantine for 15 days. The period is known as Anasara Period. But do you know what herbal preparation is given to the deity during that period? It is Dasamula Modak. But what is it and how is it prepared? Keep on reading to understand more.

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What is Dasamula Modaka?

The temple in Puri follows several centuries-old rituals, and one of the most unique traditions is the offering of Dasamula Modaka during the Anasara period. This sacred herbal preparation is believed to help Lord Jagannath regain strength after the ceremonial Snana Purnima, when the deities are bathed with 108 pots of sanctified water.

Anasara period

According to temple traditions, Lord Jagannath, along with Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, is believed to fall ill after the grand bathing ritual. The deities are then kept away from public view for about 15 days during the Anasara period. During this time, special Ayurvedic treatments and dietary offerings are made instead of the regular temple food (Mahaprasad).

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A herbal and ayurvedic preparation

Dasamula Modaka is one of the most important offerings during this period. It is an Ayurvedic herbal preparation made using Dasamula. It is a blend of ten medicinal roots widely used in Ayurveda. The mixture is prepared with ingredients such as herbs, jaggery and ghee to form small modakas (sweet balls). It is believed to aid digestion, improve immunity and restore vitality. This is formulated by traditional royal physicians (Rajbaidyas) using a precise blend of ten medicinal roots.

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Anasara period concludes

The Anasara period concludes with Nabajouban Darshan, when devotees get the first glimpse of the rejuvenated deities before the world-famous Rath Yatra begins. The formulation consists of roots from ten potent Ayurvedic plants including Aegle marmelos, Gmelina arborea, Oroxylum indicum, Solanum indicum, Solanum xanthocarpum, Desmodium gangeticum, Uraria picta and Premna integrifolia, among others.